Second man charged in Willmar shooting held on $300,000 bail

Aug. 20—WILLMAR — A St. Cloud man appeared Wednesday in Kandiyohi County District Court for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this month and a separate incident earlier the same day when he is alleged to have put a gun to another man's head.

Gerome Anthony Patino, 20, is charged with three felonies: first-degree burglary, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and terroristic threats.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Stephen Wentzell ordered Wednesday that Patino be held on a $300,000 bail or bond.

Public defender Steven Anthony Psarianos is listed as Patino's defense attorney..

The other man charged in connection with the incidents, Jomar Luis Saenz, 21, of Willmar, is charged with multiple felonies including second-degree attempted murder with intent but not premeditated, assault and terroristic threats.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Jennifer Fischer ordered Saenz held on $800,000 bail.

John E Mack, of New London, is listed as a defense attorney for Saenz.

According to the criminal complaint, Saenz and Patino arrived at a Willmar residence Aug. 7, along with a third person who had been invited.

After Patino was asked to leave because he was too intoxicated, he assaulted a man and then Saenz shot the man "point-blank" with a small caliber handgun.

The wounded man's wife told law enforcement that the couple's kids were sleeping upstairs at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Earlier that night, both Saenz and the Patino are on video inside West Side Liquor in Willmar talking to two customers, and Patino put a gun to one person's head.

According to a news release from Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt, the Willmar Police SWAT team arrested Patino Wednesday while executing a search warrant at a Willmar residence.

Patino was arrested wearing body armor, according to Felt.

Saenz had been arrested Sunday at a Willmar residence.

As of Thursday afternoon, both men were listed in custody in the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Patino's next court date is set for Sept. 1 and Saenz's next court date is set for Aug. 30.

Click to read more about Crime and Courts.