Second man convicted in park beating

Oct. 5—The second man charged in the brutal beating of an intoxicated man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three days already served in the Boone County Jail.

Joshua C. Anderson was charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury as a class 5 felony and a lesser charge of battery resulting in bodily injury as a class A misdemeanor for his role in an September 2019 attack in Abner Longley Park in Lebanon.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and the first was dismissed. Boone Superior I Judge Matthew Kincaid sentenced him to six days in the Boone County Jail, but Anderson had already served three and got three for good time credit. He was also ordered to pay $685 in court costs and fines.

Anderson, 34, and accomplice Eric A. Shockley, 40, both of Lebanon, confronted an intoxicated pedestrian they encountered on their way home from a bar, according to court records.

Shockley told police the man threw a rock at the car Anderson was driving, Lebanon Police Officer Clark Lecher reported.

The man was beaten unconscious, admitted to an intensive care unit, and suffered a nasal fracture.

Shockley got stabbed in the melee and Anderson took him to a hospital. Anderson was uninjured.