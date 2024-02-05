Second man in Country Park Apartments shootout dies

A second man involved in a shooting incident at the Country Park Apartments in Wichita Falls died from his wounds Saturday.

Police report Sydney Terrell Brown of Arlington had been hospitalized since the shooting incident on Jan. 21.

Quincy Roman Moore, also of Arlington, was dead on arrival at the hospital the night of the shooting.

A third man, 33-year-old Jamal Leron Locke of Wichita Falls, was treated for gunshot wounds and released from the hospital.

Officers went to the scene about 9:31 p.m. Jan. 21, to investigate a shots-fired report at the apartment complex in the 5200 block of Professional Drive. Locke, the resident of the apartment, told the officers that the other two men pulled guns and tried to rob him.

He shot back and all three men were wounded.

The deaths of Brown and Moore were the first two homicides in Wichita Falls in 2024.

