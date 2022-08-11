Second man dies after June shooting incident

Aug. 11—ANDERSON — A second man has died from gunshot wounds suffered on June 19 at the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue.

Steven Wade Childress, 25, Muncie, died on Aug. 4 from wounds he received that night.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Thursday that Landon Hill shot Childress three times in the chest following a night of several shooting incidents in the area.

Hill, 24, died on June 19 from gunshot wounds to the back.

"There will be no charges filed," Cummings said. "It appears to both shootings were in self-defense.

"It's possible gun-related charges will be filed," he said. "There were a lot of people shown on video shooting guns and Anderson police are attempting to locate them."

Cummings said the Anderson Police Department investigated the incident and Devin Myers was a person of interest in the shooting of Hill. Myers was arrested in Muncie on murder charges.

He said evidence indicated Myers shot Hill, but it was in the defense of others.

Caleb McKnight, public information officer for APD, said detectives conducted an extensive investigation, and a case report was turned over to the prosecutor's office.

The initial shooting happened around midnight, when officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots.

Officers found two victims when they arrived. They administered aid and secured the area for medics to transport the victims to a local hospital.

In the second incident, Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said Hill, 24, died from a gunshot wound and a second victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital.

A news release from the Anderson Police Department said the second incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. when officers responded to a second report of gunshots in the same area. The release said officers were already nearby, monitoring crowds, and responded.

They found three victims, secured the area and rendered aid to the victims until medics could navigate through the crowds.

Myers, 27, has been charged with three counts of murder and two counts of felony murder in the deaths of 69-year-old Malcolm Perdue, 51-year-old Kyndra Skinner, and their grandson, 19-year-old Kyler Musick.

The charges stem from what court documents detail as a brutal murder followed by a deadly robbery in the early morning hours of July 13.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.