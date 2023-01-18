Second man dies in murder-suicide at Biloxi home, police say

The suspect in a murder and attempted suicide in Biloxi has died, police said Wednesday morning.

Biloxi police were called to 4100 block of Victoria Lane around 4 a.m. Tuesday and found Patrick Foster Sr. dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said.

A second man was also found with gunshot wounds and taken to Merit Health hospital, where he later died.

The suspect was an acquaintance of Foster’s and often stayed with the victim at his Victoria Lane home, Switzer said.

The second man’s identity has not been released. Police said it appears he died from injuries sustained in the shooting, but an autopsy will confirm cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.