Second man dies after Tampa shooting

A second person has died after a shooting in Tampa on Sept. 30.

The shooting occurred about 6:46 p.m. that day in the 3400 block of East Osborne Avenue. Police said three men were involved in an altercation and shots were exchanged among them.

When officers arrived on scene, they found all three men on the ground. One of the men died soon after arriving at a hospital and the two others were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said that on Saturday, a second man injured in the shooting had died. Police have not released updated information on the condition of the third man.

An investigation remains active, police said.