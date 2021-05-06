Second man facing murder charge in shooting death at DeKalb residence

May 6—DEKALB — Additional charges, including a new murder charge, have been filed in connection with the Tuesday morning shooting death of a Rossie man.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday arrested Charles M. Anson, 51, on felony charges of second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor providing a false written statement.

Sheriff's deputies were initially called to a County Route 18 residence at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for a burglary in progress, and upon arrival, found 40-year-old Justin A. Massey "deceased with a gunshot to his body."

The 580 County Route 18 property is a village of Richville address in the southern portion of the town of DeKalb.

John C. Anson, 29, a resident of the address, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and has been additionally charged with felony second-degree assault.

Charles Anson, John's father, is also facing felonies from the initial investigation: tampering with physical evidence and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Kayla M. Briggs, 25, of DeKalb Junction, was charged with tampering with physical evidence on Tuesday.

Situated parallel to Route 11, nearly equidistant from DeKalb, Richville and Hermon, the property was home to several residents, according to neighbor Jessica A. Keefer, who lives two houses east with her husband and five children.

As law enforcement agencies continued to process the scene Tuesday night, Mrs. Keefer said "it's not unusual" for police to respond to the neighbors' property.

Both Ansons are being held in county jail in Canton. Ms. Briggs was released on an appearance ticket.

The District Attorney's Office, state police, state fire investigators, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the North Country Crime Analysis Center are assisting in the ongoing investigation.