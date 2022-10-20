Second man formally charged after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students

A second suspect has been formally charged after a deadly hit-and-run involving two Ole Miss students.

The incident happened outside Oxford City Hall on the square.

On Oct. 16, around 1 a.m., officers with the Oxford Police Department (OPD) headed to the back parking lot of City Hall after receiving calls about an injured man and woman.

MORE: Ole Miss community shaken after student dies in hit-and-run

(From left) Seth Rokitka has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated DUI, duties of driver involved in accident resulting in death and duties of driver involved in accident resulting in personal injury. Tristan Holland has been charged with accessory after the fact.

One student was reportedly pronounced dead at Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Mississippi, while the other victim was transported to Regional One for treatment.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill identified the student who died as Walker Fielder in a Facebook post.

Oxford Police said that 24-year-old Seth Rokitka and 18-year-old Tristan Holland, both of Collierville, Tenn., have been charged in connection to the crime.

Rokitka was charged with manslaughter, aggravated DUI, one count of duties of driver involved in accident resulting in death and one count of duties of driver involved in accident resulting in personal injury.

Holland has now been formally charged with Accessory After the Fact. He was arrested in Shelby County before facing extradition to Oxford.

He was given a $25,000 bond by a Justice Court Judge.

Fielder’s visitation and funeral was held Wednesday.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: