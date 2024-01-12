Second man hit, killed by Coaster train Thursday in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A man was hit and killed by a North County Transit District (NCTD) Coaster train Thursday near the Mission Hills neighborhood, authorities said. The collision was the second separate train strike death in a five-hour span.

The collision occurred just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sassafras St. and Pacific Highway, Sgt. Jason King with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When first responders arrived on scene, they attempted to revive the man who was hit by the northbound train, according to law enforcement. The victim ultimately died from his injuries.

The man has not been identified at this time as the medical examiner’s office determines the cause and manner of his death.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit will conduct the investigation.

Earlier Thursday, another man was hit and killed by an NCTD train after he attempted to cross the tracks near Sorrento Valley.

Anyone with information about the Sassafras St. and Pacific Highway case can call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

