Second man killed in Aiken-area hotel shooting identified

Jul. 4—The second man killed in a shooting on Saturday evening has been identified.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified the man as Stephan A. Poole, 40.

Poole and Barry J. Redding, 39, were found dead when deputies from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at the Days Inn off of Interstate 20's exit 22 Saturday night.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

"We are in the early stages of this investigation and community assistance is important to any investigation," Capt. Eric Abdullah said in a news release Sunday. "We ask that if anyone has any information that would lead to the identity and whereabouts of any suspects, we encourage them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811."

He added that the suspects should be considered as armed and dangerous and that information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

"Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for any crime," Abdullah added.

Ables said Sunday that both men will be autopsied in Newberry on Wednesday.