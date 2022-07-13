Second man named in gameroom robbery

Jul. 12—An Odessa man who was arrested following the robbery of a game room employee has in a probable cause affidavit named his accomplice as Tyro Sharmon Booker.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Duran Oshay Haynes, 35, is accused of following an employee of the Texas Big Oil Gameroom, 505 N. Dixie Blvd., into a break room on June 27 and demanding money from her while brandishing a knife. A second man, now named as Booker, stood lookout at the door of the break room and a third man waited in a car in the parking lot.

The woman handed over her purse, which contained $2,000, and the men fled, the report stated.

Haynes was identified as the man with the knife using surveillance footage, Facebook, jail mugshots and old police body camera footage, according to the report. Haynes was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery. Online Ector County jail records show Haynes is also being held on a parole violation charge. Ector County District Court records show he was sentenced to 25 years in prison in December 2017 after pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation. It is unclear when he was paroled.

The PC affidavit details that Booker's Texas ID also positively identified him.

Booker was arrested on aggravated robbery with a bond of $25,000. Jail records show he has not been released. Records also show a lengthy criminal history for Booker including reckless driving, possession, failure to appear, bail jumping and theft along with parole violations.