Second man pleads guilty in connection to February shooting

Jul. 21—A Frederick man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 18 months after being charged as an accessory after the fact in a February shooting.

Sirreginald Rashuan Benton, 24, pleaded guilty July 15 to being an accessory and illegal possession of a firearm, online court records show. He was sentenced the same day and took an Alford plea — in which a defendant does not admit guilt but concedes that the prosecution has enough evidence to get a conviction — for one count of second-degree assault.

The Frederick Police Department arrested Benton in connection to a Feb. 9 shooting in the unit block of Pendleton Court that injured one man, who was later released from the hospital. Also charged was Frederick resident Mekhi Caire Davis, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in June.

On Feb. 12, Officer Gabriel Togna spotted a vehicle in the area of Key Parkway and Willowdale Drive matching the description of the silver sedan allegedly used in the Feb. 9 shooting, the News-Post previously reported based on a police statement. The officer followed in his vehicle to the 100 block of Willowdale Drive while plainclothes officers set up surveillance. Detectives saw two males enter the parked vehicle and leave before police could approach. Police allege Benton intentionally drove the car into an undercover police vehicle when detectives tried to stop Benton's car. An unidentified officer reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Benton was sentenced to serve 18 months for the Feb. 12 second-degree assault charge, five years suspended for the Feb. 12 firearm violation and five years suspended for being an accessory after the fact Feb. 9, online court records show. Additionally, he will undergo four years of supervised probation.

"He looks forward to moving on from this," said Kathleen English, Benton's defense attorney. She said the case outcome was a negotiated disposition.

