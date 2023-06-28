Second man pleads guilty to reduced charge in fatal New Britain shooting

A second suspect has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the shooting death of a man in New Britain in 2019 during an alleged robbery attempt.

Wilfredo Oquendo, 21, struck a plea deal this week in New Britain Superior Court, pleading guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in the death of 34-year-old Erick Rivera in January 2019, judicial records indicate.

Oquendo – who had been charged with accessory to murder and conspiracy to commit murder – is being held in lieu of $2 million bail and is due back in court on Sept. 14 for sentencing.

The plea deal reached this week comes after 23-year-old Justin Hapgood, Oquendo’s co-defendant, took a deal in April, also pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, according to court records.

New Britain police said Hapgood shot Rivera on North Street on Jan. 15, 2019, after Oquendo had instructed him to do so. Investigators said the shooting occurred after Rivera allegedly tried to rob Oquendo.

Rivera walked up North Street after being shot and collapsed before he was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hapgood – who had faced charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder – also is being held on $2 million bond and is expected to face sentencing next Thursday.