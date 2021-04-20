Second man sent to prison in home invasion
Apr. 20—MANKATO — A second man who was involved in a home invasion that ended with one attempted robber shot in the leg was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.
Patrick Vincent Pitts Jr., 24, of Nicollet, was sentenced on felony charges of burglary and felon in possession of a gun Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Pitts admitted he and two other men went to a Mankato residence in December 2019 to rob someone they believed had "stacks of cash," according to a court complaint.
Pitts and Tierre Theo Walton, of Mankato, reportedly forced their way inside after the occupant opened the door. The occupant fired a gun, hitting Walton in the thigh. Pitts fought with the occupant, got the gun away and took it with him.
Pitts pleaded guilty to two charges last month. Robbery and several other charges were dismissed.
He was sentenced to 92 months in prison. He received credit for 459 days already spent in jail. He'll be eligible for release in early 2025.
Pitts also was convicted of felony fleeing police Monday and received a concurrent prison sentence. He fled from an attempted traffic stop in September 2019. A shotgun and pellet gun were found in his vehicle, those charges said.
Walton was sentenced to prison in the fall in the home invasion and a separate drug case.
Charges against Deiante Deshaun Domienic Jones, of Mankato, who is accused of being an accomplice in the attempted robbery, are still pending. There is a warrant out for his arrest.