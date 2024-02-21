Second man sentenced in Clermont County killing that stemmed from botched drug deal

A second man was sentenced for his role in the 2023 killing of a woman following a botched drug deal in Clermont County, officials announced in a news release Tuesday.

Ryan Vest admitted he was complicit in the death of 39-year-old Casey Moss, who was fatally shot in January 2023, according to Clermont County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Tekulve.

Vest admitted to officials that he and a second man, Jaydon Pierce, traveled to Union Township to sell heroin to Moss and her boyfriend.

Officials said that when the two men realized Moss and her boyfriend paid them $10 less than the agreed-upon amount for the heroin, they pursued Moss in the vehicle she was operating.

Vest drove to the driver's side of Moss' car, allowing Pierce to shoot Moss in the head. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Vest entered guilty pleas on Thursday in Clermont County Court of Common Pleas to involuntary manslaughter, attempted aggravated murder and trafficking in heroin. He received an aggregate prison sentence of 15 to 18 years.

Pierce entered guilty pleas for the same charges as Vest last month. He was sentenced to 25 to 30 years.

Tekulve said in a statement: “What happened to Casey Moss on Jan. 17 of last year is a tragedy. Through the incredibly impressive work of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, justice was done on her behalf and on the behalf of her family.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Clermont County killing: Second man sentenced after botched drug deal