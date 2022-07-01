Second man sentenced to prison in 2017 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Kansas City man

A Kansas City man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the July 2017 killing of 31-year-old Charles Williams at a home on Kansas City’s East Side.

Felipe Reyna Jr., 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in April. He was the second defendant to be convicted in Williams’ death.

Branden L. Hendren, 28, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in November 2020 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the killing.

The shooting happened the night of July 21, 2017, after a group of people, that included Reyna and Hendren, showed up at a home in the 2500 block of Van Brunt Blvd.

Witnesses told police that Williams was arguing with people when the shots were fired from a shotgun and a handgun, according to court documents. A woman had told one of the witnesses that Williams wouldn’t return a pair of shoes that had belonged to her.

The group fled from the scene and arriving officers found Williams’ body in the kitchen of the home.

A witness told police that Williams was not armed and had did not make any threatening moves toward the shooters. The witness also said Reyna fired the shotgun and Hendren filed the handgun, according to court documents.

An attorney for Reyna was not immediately available to comment.