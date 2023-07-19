Second man sentenced to prison for death of pregnant woman killed in Akron gunfight

A second man has been sentenced to prison for an Akron gunfight that killed a pregnant woman who was struck by a stray bullet.

Zyeir Saunders pleaded guilty July 7 in Summit County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and four counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. All the charges included gun specifications that require extra prison time.

Judge Alison McCarty sentenced Saunders to 35 to 40.5 years in prison Wednesday.

Saunders, 22, of Akron, is among six males charged in the shooting and the fourth to take a plea deal. The other two cases are still pending.

Jaeviaire Small, whom prosecutors described as the “least culpable” of the six, was sentenced to five years in prison in June. Antonil Whitaker and Jeremiah Williams haven’t been sentenced yet.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. April 14, 2022, on Rockaway Street in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood. Police say at least 30 bullets from three guns were fired after a person got out of a car and started shooting at a group of people in front of a house.

Akron police released this image taken in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street. Police said the person in black got out of the older Chevy Impala in the photo, and started firing shots at a group of people in front of a home down the road on April 14, 2022.

Police say two males with the group returned fire.

Teyaurra Harris, a 21-year-old pregnant woman who was a passenger in a vehicle driving on Rockaway Street, was struck in the back of the head by a stray bullet that went through the back window of the car. She died four days later.

A 19-year-old woman who was in the area was also hit by gunfire but survived.

