Second man shot dead on East Ridge Road in Rochester

Rochester police are investigating a fatal shooting on East Ridge Road, the second homicide in the area since Saturday.

Emergency responders were called to East Ridge Road, near Hollenbeck Street, just after midnight on Monday to investigate a report that a man was shooting a gun, then again with a report that a man had been shot, said Capt. Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department.

Officers found a man in his 40s in the parking lot of a business, Tauriello said. The man was shot at least once in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Further details about what led to the fatal shooting were not released. RPD's Major Crimes Unit remained on scene Monday morning.

The slaying marked the city's 16th homicide of 2022 and occurred about a block away from the parking lot where a 32-year-old man was shot to death during an argument early Saturday morning.

Police did not say whether the two homicides were related.

