Second man shot dead in Minneapolis in less than 24 hours

Aug. 9—Police say a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon, marking the second homicide this weekend in Minneapolis and the 53rd of the year in the city.

About 5:15 p.m., police found a man in his 30s shot in the 1200 block of Lake Street. Officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and took him to the Hennepin County Medical Center. He died a short time later, according to a news release by police spokesman John Elder.

Based on the early investigation, it appears the man was shot after an argument between at least two people escalated into gunfire.

No information on the victim was available Sunday night.

The man's death comes on the heels of a series of shootings and stabbings overnight Saturday in Minneapolis, which left another man dead, police said.

Police asked anyone with information on this shooting to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and maybe be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest and conviction.