Second man sought in Thornton attempted murder

Jan. 29—THORNTON — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a second man in connection to an attempted murder that occurred in Thornton early last year.

Last January, 23-year-old Daniel Ortiz was allegedly involved in a robbery and stabbing in Thornton, and the Sheriff's Office announced this week that a no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Ortiz is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery, reports state.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Ortiz is known to frequent the Thornton, Sacramento and Modesto areas, and may be driving a blue four-door Dodge Avenger.

Last June, the Sheriff's Office announced that another man, 23-year-old Adan Aguilera of Thornton, was identified as a suspect in the investigation as well.

Aguilera was arrested on Dec. 23, and is currently being held at the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm, causing great bodily injury and gang enhancements, according to jail records.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton on Feb. 7

Anyone with information about Ortiz or his whereabouts is contact asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 209-468-4400 (option 1), and refer to case 21-1099. You can also contact Stockton CrimeStoppers at 209-946-0600. CrimeStoppers offers as much as $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.