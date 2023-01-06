Second man in Tarrant County killed by train on Thursday

Another man was killed in Tarrant County when he was hit by a train Thursday evening, according to police.

Police in Fort Worth said they were called to the train tracks in the 1900 block of eastbound Chisholm Trail Parkway near Summit Street around 7:30 p.m., hours after police in Kennedale found a man dead after being hit by a train.

Officers in Fort Worth met with a Union Pacific Railroad employee when they arrived at the scene, according to police. The railroad employee was inspecting the tracks when he found a man near the south side of the intersection.

Police determined the man was walking on the tracks when he was hit by a train and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police said the incident appears to be accident and will be investigated as a deceased person.