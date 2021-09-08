Second man wanted in January shooting now in custody

Sep. 8—SALEM — An Everett man wanted since late January in connection with a double-shooting on Perkins Street was arrested and arraigned on Friday.

Wesley Jordan Alcin, 24, of Everett, was arraigned in Salem Superior Court and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Sept. 13, according to Carrie Kimball-Monahan, spokeswoman for the district attorney's office.

Alcin, the first of two suspects named in the Jan. 24 shooting, has been charged with two counts each of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, as well as one home invasion count, according to Monahan. Police arrested the second suspect, Deven Kelly, 23, of Malden, in February. He is still held without bail.

The charges stem from a shooting at 32 Perkins St. in which a 30-year-old Salem woman was shot nine times and a 33-year-old Lynn man was shot three. Both were rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital from the scene, and they ultimately survived.

Alcin was added to the State Police's "most wanted" list in March, with materials saying at the time that he was "actively avoiding apprehension."

Monahan declined to comment further given that the case is pending, she said.

