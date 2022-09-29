Second man wanted in July Akron homicide arrested in New York state

A second man wanted in the July murder in Akron of Derrick Patterson has been arrested in New York state.

Alexander Quarterman, 48, was arrested Wednesday, Akron police said. Few details were immediately available on Quarterman's arrest other than he surrendered to the Troy, New York, police department, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Troy is northeast of Albany.

Quarterman is being held in Rensselaer County Jail and will be extradited to Akron, police said.

Patterson, 55, of West Akron, was shot in the neck and torso on July 17 in a parking lot in the 900 Block of Copley Road. He was shot about a block from his home, according to police.

Police allege that Quarterman and Anthony Fowler were in a vehicle that deliberately struck Patterson and knocked him to the ground, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said in an August news release. Quarterman is alleged to have fired several rounds from inside the vehicle that struck Patterson and killed him.

Fowler, 43, of Akron's Kenmore neighborhood, was arrested earlier this year and has been charged with aggravated murder. His case is being presented to a Summit County Grand Jury. Fowler as of Thursday remained in Summit County Jail on the aggravated murder charge.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Second man wanted in July Akron homicide arrested in New York