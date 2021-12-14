Second Mankato robbery suspect charged

Dec. 13—MANKATO — A second suspect has been identified and charged in an armed robbery in Mankato earlier this month in which a bullet was fired.

Mandrell Tremaine Young, 18, of North Mankato, was charged with felony robbery Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. He was arrested Friday after someone who knows him identified him as the man who goes by the name Young Melli on Facebook, according to a court complaint.

Young allegedly contacted a seller of a television on Facebook Marketplace and arranged to have the TV delivered to a Mankato apartment building on Dec. 3.

Young and Tosumbua Kehinde Collins Parker, 21, of Mankato, allegedly pulled guns on the seller and a friend of the seller.

The seller and friend tried to wrestle the guns away and Young's gun went off, the charges say.

Collins Parker was identified after he left a jacket with his ID behind. He was charged with robbery last week but still hasn't been located.