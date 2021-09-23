Second McDowell murder suspect surrenders

Sep. 23—By SAMANTHA PERRY

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WELCH — After a four-day manhunt, a second suspect wanted in connection with a McDowell County murder has turned himself in to authorities.

Kobe Rashawn Brown, 23, of Havaco, surrendered to officers at the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy said.

Brown and Raquel Deshowna Adams, 34, of Welch, are facing murder charges in the death of Marcus Darcell Edwards, 33, of Welch.

Edwards was found deceased around 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Havaco area of McDowell County.

Following the discovery of the crime, authorities issued an alert asking for the public's help in locating Adams and Brown. At that time, Muncy described the two as "armed and dangerous."

Muncy said Adams was taken into custody Tuesday night after surrendering to authorities with the Bluefield Police Department and West Virginia State Police.

Adams was arraigned Wednesday morning at the Mercer County Courthouse Annex, according to Magistrate Michael Crowder. She was arraigned on charges including murder and felony conspiracy.

She was remanded without bond to the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.

Crowder said that Adams must appear before a circuit judge in McDowell County for a bond hearing. By law, circuit judges set bond in cases involving murder.

Crowder said after the arraignment hearing that he had spoken with Magistrate Danny Mitchell in McDowell County. Mitchell had asked that Adams be held without bond.

