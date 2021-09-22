Second Member of Anti-Vax Bolsonaro’s Squad Gets COVID: The Health Minister

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Blake Montgomery
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adriano Machado/Reuters
Adriano Machado/Reuters

Brazil’s health minister tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday, just hours after attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Marcelo Queiroga is the second member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s delegation to the United Nations to test positive. The first was a member of the advance team that arrived before the president. Queiroga says he will quarantine for 14 days in New York City.

Video shows Queiroga shaking hands with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, the day he tested positive for the virus. The Brazilian official is wearing a mask, as he said he was the entire day; the British prime minister is not. President Joe Biden, whom Johnson later met with at the White House, spoke at the U.N. the same day; it is as yet unclear if anyone in the U.S. delegation came into close contact with Queiroga or will need to be tested.

Bolsonaro himself, who contracted COVID-19 in July 2020, has refused to be vaccinated and promoted unproven treatments for the respiratory illness. The coronavirus has devastated Brazil, killing 591,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Unlike Bolsonaro, Queiroga is fully vaccinated and pushed for his boss to get the jab just days ago in a livestream, telling the president bluntly, “You need to get vaccinated.” The health official even administered immunizations to Bolsonaro’s politician sons Eduardo and Flavio himself.

But in a display reminiscent of his pugnacious boss, Queiroga flipped both his middle fingers to protesters as he left the U.N. Tuesday.

Bolsonaro’s unvaccinated status has complicated his visit to the General Assembly, one of the world’s largest gatherings of diplomats. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Bolsonaro to “get AstraZeneca vaccines” at their meeting, to which Bolsonaro responded, “Not yet.” Bolsonaro has claimed he has immunity from his previous bout with the virus and said he’ll get the jab after every Brazilian has been able to take one.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made his feelings about the Brazilian leader’s presence known Tuesday, tweeting a link to the city’s vaccination site locator accompanied only by “.@jairbolsonaro.” The Brazilian president has been forced to eat outside everywhere he goes, as the city’s restaurants require proof of vaccination to dine indoors.

It is not the first time a Brazilian delegation has exposed other world leaders to COVID-19. In March 2020, Bolsonaro and several aides attended a dinner with former President Donald Trump prior to Kimberly Guilfoyle’s birthday party at Mar-a-Lago. Bolsonaro’s press secretary, his top diplomat in Washington, and a Brazilian senator all tested positive after the dinner, as did multiple guests at the party. A week after the party, President Donald Trump tested negative.

Bolsonaro’s son took to Fox News on Tuesday evening to complain about the treatment his father received from the mayor.

“It shows a lot how left-wing people are. They want to control everything,” Eduardo Bolsonaro told Tucker Carlson.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vax van seeks to avert super-spreader event at U.N. summit

    In a new take on vaccine diplomacy, a free mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination station is welcoming world leaders and delegates at this week's U.N. General Assembly, seeking to avoid a super-spreader event. After a virtual meeting last year, about a third of the 193 U.N. states are planning to again send videos, but presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers for the remainder are due to travel to the United States. New York City has parked a pink, yellow and blue bus that serves as a mobile clinic outside the U.N. venue and is offering free tests and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to attendees all week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

  • Boris Johnson hails Joe Biden as ‘breath of fresh air’ ahead of White House meeting

    Boris Johnson’s olive branch ahead of White House summit

  • Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

    Brazil's health minister tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. Brazil's government said in a statement that Marcelo Quiroga was in good health and would remain in isolation in the United States.

  • Johnson & Johnson says COVID booster increases protection

    Johnson & Johnson said a second dose of its one-shot COVID vaccine offers stronger protection against the disease. Mark Strassmann has the latest.

  • Amazon investigating kickback allegation at India unit - source

    Amazon.com Inc has launched an internal investigation in India after a whistleblower alleged an employee had taken kickbacks, a source with direct knowledge of the case told Reuters. Indian news outlet Morning Context https://bit.ly/3EBKKSn on Monday cited three sources who said Amazon had begun an investigation following a complaint. Amazon did not answer Reuters' questions related to the investigation involving its India unit but said in a statement that it has "zero tolerance" for corruption.

  • Thailand to try alternative COVID-19 vaccination method to stretch supplies

    Doctors in Thailand have been given the go-ahead to start giving COVID-19 booster shots under the skin, rather than injecting them into muscles, officials said on Monday, in an effort to strengthen immunity and stretch vaccine supplies. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the method, which doctors began exploring https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-explore-injecting-coronavirus-vaccines-under-skin-2021-08-19 last month, could be used at the discretion of medical professionals, providing it was supported by evidence. Phuket's population was among the first to be inoculated in Thailand, as a pre-requisite for the island to reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists in July.

  • Kim Kardashian’s Viral Met Gala Look Can Be Your Next Halloween Costume

    All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. People have been recreating Kim Kardashian’s statement Met Gala looks ever since her first appearance on the star-studded […]

  • Panama and Costa Rica arrest dozens over migrant smuggling network

    Authorities in Costa Rica and Panama said on Tuesday they detained more than 40 people suspected of operating a cross-country people-trafficking organization by smuggling migrants overland to the United States. The network handled migrants from Asian and African countries and to a lesser extent people from Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela, according to the Costa Rican security ministry. Panamanian authorities carried out 35 raids and 21 arrests, while on Costa Rican soil 15 operations were reported in border municipalities and another 21 people were captured.

  • U.S. flood insurance rates to rise for 77% of policyholders -study

    Changes to the main U.S. flood insurance program will raise rates for 77% of policyholders, according to a new study issued on Tuesday, although property owners in some poorer neighborhoods will see premiums decrease. The study by the QuoteWizard unit of financial services provider LendingTree Inc reviewed price changes due for the roughly 5 million participants in the National Flood Insurance Program, set up in 1968. Under the new "Risk Rating 2.0" system from the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) taking effect Oct. 1, new premiums will be based on a property's value, risk of flooding and other factors, rather than simply on a home's elevation.

  • Pacquiao faces toughest fight yet in run for Philippines presidency

    Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao may have signed up for his toughest fight yet in running for president of the Philippines, facing doubts about his leadership and commitment as a lawmaker that could dent his appeal and deal a big blow to his ambitions. As an eight-division world champion, Pacquiao is a national treasure, but analysts say he faces a huge challenge to convince the electorate he can lead a nation beset by problems ranging from crime, graft and natural disasters to Islamist extremism, outdated infrastructure and bloated bureaucracy. To win the May 2022 election, Parreño said, Pacquiao must show how he can steer the country and its struggling economy out of one of Asia's worst coronavirus epidemics.

  • Taliban nominate new UN envoy and ask to speak at General Assembly meeting

    The United Nations said Tuesday that the Taliban asked to speak at the United Nations General Assembly's meeting this week, AP reports.Why it matters: The move marks a direct challenge to Afghanistan's currently accredited UN ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, whom the Taliban said no longer represented Afghanistan.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The militant group has instead nominated a new permanent representative, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, a UN spokesperson

  • ‘I decided I’d jump the gun’: What to consider before getting a third shot if you’re not eligible yet

    An FDA panel voted against recommending third shots of Pfizer for the general public, but recommended them for people who are at least 65 and at high-risk for severe disease.

  • Biden tells U.N. the U.S. is 'not seeking a new Cold War'

    Biden tells U.N. the U.S. is 'not seeking a new Cold War'

  • Massive uncut diamond unveiled in New York

    In a bid to drum up investor appetite for rough, natural diamonds, mining company Lucara Diamond Corp and manufacturer HB Antwerp on Monday unveiled a 1,175-carat diamond in New York City. The companies are billing the stone as the largest rough diamond to be shown in the United States, and the third-largest to be discovered. HB Antwerp told Reuters it has yet to decide whether the uncut diamond will be cut into polished stones.

  • Here's Why Companies Aren't Fighting Biden's Employee Vaccine Mandate

    President Biden met last week with business leaders to inspire others to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate would potentially affect 80 million private-sector workers. While the $14,000 penalty for companies that don’t comply, along with the requirement to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated or tested regularly, place a burden on companies, few so far have refused to participate.

  • Gabby Petito’s ‘Odd’ Final Text Message Revealed In Search Warrant

    The message left her mother concerned, the newly released documents state.

  • Why Shares of Solid Biosciences Are Jumping Today

    Shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) are up 24% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT as the company prepares to present long-term data for three patients in a phase 1/2 study of its treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The presentation will take place at the World Muscle Society Virtual Congress. Early data suggests SGT-001 could slow or stop the progression of Duchenne muscular dystrophy regardless of how far the disease has progressed.

  • Gabby Petito: Autopsy rules homicide as FBI shamed by boyfriend’s disappearance and success of TikTok sleuths

    ‘Anyone responsible for or complicit in her death will be held accountable for their actions.’

  • Support For Gov. Greg Abbott Plunging In New Texas Poll

    The Texas governor's growing unpopularity opens doors for challenges by Matthew McConaughey and ex-congressman Beto O'Rourke, Dallas Morning News reports.

  • Do These Words From Moderna's President Mean Trouble for Vaccine Makers?

    One of the biggest topics these days among coronavirus investors is vaccine efficacy. In fact, the president of vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently made a comment about how the variant is changing the vaccine landscape. Do these words from Moderna president Stephen Hoge signal difficult times ahead for vaccine makers?