Second Member Of Whitmer Kidnap Plot To Plead Guilty: Prosecutors

MICHIGAN — A second member of the group authorities say planned to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will plead guilty to kidnapping conspiracy, according to a Monday court filing.

Kaleb Franks, 27, from Waterford Township will cooperate with prosecutors and testify at trial, which is expected to start on March 8.

"The defendant knowingly and voluntarily joined that agreement," the plea agreement showed.



Franks' guilty plea comes after a judge recently denied a motion to have the case against Franks and five other men accused by authorities of conspiring the plot thrown off based on claims the government entrapped them in the plot.

Ty Garbin was the first person of the group to plead guilty last August, and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Franks and Garbin were among four other men who planned to kidnap and harm Whitmer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adam Fox, of Potterville, Daniel Joseph Harris of Lake Orion, Brandon Caserta, of Canton Township and Delaware resident Barry Croft Jr. are accused by authorities of conspiring the plot.

