The second Miami police officer arrested in three days is charged with domestic violence

A Miami police officer was relieved of duty with pay Wednesday during an internal affairs investigation, Miami police said, after his Tuesday arrest on a domestic violence charge.

Davie police cuffed Zamir Vargas Valerio, 34, on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation. As of Wednesday afternoon, Valerio was in the process of being released from Broward Main Jail after posting a $2,000 bond.

Valerio has been with the department for five years, Miami police said. His arrest came two days after internal affairs detectives arrested Miami police officer Joey Marcano on DUI and cocaine possession charges.

