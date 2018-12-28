Second migrant child's death in custody raises alarm for doctors as Nielsen tours border

A boy carries a photo of Guatemalan 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin, who died two days after being taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol, as her coffin is carried to the cemetery on Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo: Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images)

The death of an 8-year-old Guatemalan immigrant in custody on Christmas Eve is a sign that U.S. officials need to make dramatic improvements to health and sanitation conditions at the border, especially for children, according to a physician familiar with medical issues faced by migrants.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator announced Thursday that nasal and lung swabs from the child, Felipe Gomez Alonzo, tested positive for influenza B, although there was no official determination of the cause of death.

Felipe was the second migrant child to die this month while in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). On Christmas Day, hours after Felipe was pronounced dead, 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin was buried in the rural Guatemalan village where she had lived with her family before she and her father embarked on the long and arduous trek to the United States. Like Jakelin, Felipe had also made the journey north from Guatemala with his father.

On Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen ordered a number of measures to address the medical needs of children in Border Patrol custody. Among the actions outlined in a statement from Nielsen were requests for help from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as U.S. partners in Mexico to investigate the “uptick in sick children crossing our borders.”

That was the first public mention of such an “uptick,” and Alan Shapiro, a New York City pediatrician who runs a program for immigrant children and families and has recently visited the border, is skeptical. “To say this is a new issue is disingenuous,” he told Yahoo News. “It’s the winter. There’s an uptick everywhere in the country of viral illnesses in winter. That’s not specific to migrants.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, left, walks next to a section of the border wall fortified with razor wire separating San Diego from Tijuana, Mexico, on Nov. 20, 2018. (Photo: Gregory Bull/AP)

The threat of migrants bringing disease (as well as crime and drugs) from other countries has been a theme of much of the Trump administration’s campaign for tighter border security.

Shapiro is a co-founder of Terra Firma, a Bronx-based program that provides medical and legal services to unaccompanied immigrant children and asylum-seeking families. He has visited and observed conditions at all three of the family detention facilities operated by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) as well as the Ursula Border Patrol Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas, and the sprawling tent city in Tornillo, Texas, that, as of last month, held upwards of 2,000 unaccompanied immigrant teens. Earlier this month, Shapiro, who is also a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Immigrant Special Health Interest group, visited migrant camps and shelters in Tijuana on behalf of the AAP.

Nielsen’s statement alluded to the “medical challenges” faced by children making the journey across Mexico on foot or aboard crowded buses or trucks. “To put this in perspective, there were six migrant deaths while in CBP custody during FY 2018 — none whom were children. In fact, it has been more than a decade since CBP has had a child pass away in their custody,” read a statement issued by Nielsen on Wednesday. “It is now clear that migrants, particularly children, are increasingly facing medical challenges and harboring illness caused by their long and dangerous journey.”

Asked to provide more details about the “uptick” described by Nielsen — such as when it began, how many cases have been reported, and what kinds of illnesses are involved — a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson declined to provide any information on the record. A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention referred questions about possible work with DHS to the Department of Health and Human Services, which did not respond to requests for comment by late Friday.