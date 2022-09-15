Second minor arrested in connection with Saturday shooting that killed Thibodaux teen

A second suspect was arrested in relation to the shooting of a minor that occurred last weekend.

The Thibodaux Police Department responded to the shooting of 15-year-old Jairen Cole at 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue, at 6 p.m. Sept. 10. Detectives learned that he was shot multiple times in the back lower torso multiple times inside a home. He was taken to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, then helicoptered to University Medical Center. He died in transit.

Two minors have now been arrested in connection with the shooting. On Wednesday, a 12-year old was arrested and charged with a count of second-degree murder. A 15-year-old male was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Both were arrested by Thibodaux Police Department and are being held at the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility and before court appearances.

The investigation is ongoing, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

"The incident still remains under investigation. Suspected motive is still being withheld at this time, in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation," he said. "As more information and details become available, we will update the public accordingly."

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on a mobile device. Tipsters through Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

