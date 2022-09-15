Second minor shot in 2 days after shooting near Versailles Road, Lexington police say

Police are investigating the second shooting involving a minor in as many days after a juvenile was shot Wednesday night, according to Lexington police.

The shooting happened at approximately 9:16 p.m. in the 1900 block of Oxford Circle, which is near Versailles Road. Police said officers found one minor with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The minor was sent to a hospital. Police provided no update on the victim’s medical status or any suspect information.

Police are investigating the shooting.

On Tuesday evening a male was shot in the 700 block of Florence Avenue. That individual is expected to survive but police did not release any suspect information in that shooting either.

Anyone with information about either case can contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.