Second mistrial declared in case of man accused of killing friend, dumping body in Gwinnett park

A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man accused of killing his best friend in Gwinnett County for the second time.

Tori Lang, 18, was found dead in a Gwinnett County park two years ago. Not long after, DeKalb County police recovered her burned-out car discovered not far from the park.

After many months of investigation, police finally charged her “best friend,” Austin Ford, with murder and assault.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Earlier this year, a jury could not come to a unanimous verdict on the murder charge and a mistrial was declared.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was in the courtroom on Friday afternoon as the second trial also ended in a mistrial.

Prosecutors will decide next week if they will try Ford for the murder for a third time.

RELATED STORIES: