Second mistrial declared in case of man accused of killing friend, dumping body in Gwinnett park
A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man accused of killing his best friend in Gwinnett County for the second time.
Tori Lang, 18, was found dead in a Gwinnett County park two years ago. Not long after, DeKalb County police recovered her burned-out car discovered not far from the park.
After many months of investigation, police finally charged her “best friend,” Austin Ford, with murder and assault.
Earlier this year, a jury could not come to a unanimous verdict on the murder charge and a mistrial was declared.
Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was in the courtroom on Friday afternoon as the second trial also ended in a mistrial.
Prosecutors will decide next week if they will try Ford for the murder for a third time.
