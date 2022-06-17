Second motorcyclist gets probation for involvement in 2021 street racing death

The second of two motorcyclists who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide charges after a man died during an October street race has been sentenced to probation.

Michael Crabb, 36, and Brady Joe Clausi, 24, were charged with vehicular homicide by drag racing after the Oct. 19 death of Kyle Houge, 37. Clausi, Crabb and Houge, all of Des Moines, were racing their motorcycles in the 6500 block of Iowa Highway 28 when Houge struck the median and crashed, according to criminal complaints. Houge died of his injuries after being taken to a Des Moines hospital.

Crabb was sentenced to three years probation May 27. Clausi, who was also charged with driving while barred and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, was sentenced to four years probation in April, double what prosecutors recommended.

Clausi told a woman he was traveling 187 mph on his motorcycle when the crash occurred and Crabb told detectives he was going 160, according to a criminal complaint.

"When asked why they were on Highway 28, (Crabb) said 'We go out there to go fast,'" a criminal complaint said.

Crabb and Clausi both had five-year prison sentences suspended in lieu of probation.

Philip Joens covers public safety, city government and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-443-3347 at pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

