Second Mriya aircraft is being built at secret facility and is one third of the way complete

The Antonov State Enterprise is building a second An-225 Mriya aircraft after the first one was destroyed by Russian occupiers during the offensive in Kyiv Oblast in February.

Source: Acting General Director of Antonov, Yevhen Havrylov, in Leipzig, speaking to Bild, a German newspaper.

PHOTO: DMYTRO LARIN, ukrainska pravda

According to Havrylov, the reconstructed Mriya is already 30% ready.

"Work on the new aircraft continues at a secret facility. The second AN-225, which was never completed, will be supplemented with parts from the bombed-out aircraft in addition to new parts." The project, he says, costs €500,000,000.

In addition, Leipzig/Halle Airport (Germany) will help raise funds for the reconstruction of the destroyed Mriya. For example, the airport will sell souvenirs, such as Mriya models.

Mriya aircraft used to fly regularly to Leipzig before the start of the full-scale war.

Reminder: Russian occupiers destroyed the flagship of Ukrainian aviation, the An-225 Mriya aircraft.

