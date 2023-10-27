Second Muncie man charged in southside shootout

MUNCIE, Ind. — A second Muncie man has been charged in connection with a shootout on a southside Muncie street.

Justin Michael Young, 30. was charged Thursday in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation and criminal recklessness.

City police said Young and 28-year-old Malik Xavier Wilson, also of Muncie, exchanged several gunshots on Jefferson Street near Fifth Street about 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Investigators said they found several shell casings in the area, and that two vehicles and two houses were apparently hit by bullets. No injuries were reported.

A portion of the shooting spree was captured on surveillance video.

Wilson — arrested on Sept. 7 after his cellphone was found at the scene of the gunshots — reportedly admitted to "shooting to defend himself," according to an affidavit.

He was charged Sept. 14, in Delaware Circuit Court 4, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness. His trial is set for March 11.

Both Wilson and Young are prohibited from possessing firearms due to their criminal records.

Wilson has been convicted of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery with moderate bodily injury, intimidation and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Young's record includes convictions for armed robbery, robbery and receiving stolen property.

The firearm charge filed against both men is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

In an unrelated case, Young was charged recently in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, residential entry and resisting law enforcement.

Those counts stem from an armed home invasion on the city's south side on Oct. 7.

