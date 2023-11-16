Second murder accused in court over stab death in Leeds

A second man has appeared in court charged with murder after a 19-year-old was stabbed to death in Leeds.

Emmanuel Nyabako was fatally injured in Francis Street, Chapeltown, on 26 August, West Yorkshire Police said.

Appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday, Jozeffi Jeffers, 27, of no fixed abode, spoke only to confirm his name and age.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear for a further hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

Phillip Bryant, 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, was previously charged with murder and is due to stand trial.

A 34-year-old woman, from Huddersfield, has been charged with assisting an offender in relation to the investigation and has been released on bail, police said.

A 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the incident has also been released on bail.

