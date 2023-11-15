Second murder charge after teen stabbed to death in Leeds

A second man has been charged with murder after a 19-year-old was stabbed to death in Leeds.

Emmanuel Nyabako was fatally injured in Francis Street, Chapeltown, on 26 August, West Yorkshire Police said.

Jozeffi Jeffers, 27, of Hyde Park Road, has been charged with murder and is expected to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Phillip Bryant, 32, of Skinner Lane, Leeds, was previously charged with murder and is due to stand trial.

A 34-year-old woman, from Huddersfield, has been charged with assisting an offender in relation to the investigation and has been released on bail, police said.

A 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the incident has also been released on bail.

Louis Grant (left) and Emile Riggan are wanted in connection with the investigation into the fatal stabbing

Detectives renewed their appeal for information about 29-year-old Louis Grant, also known as O'Brien, and Emile Riggan, 22, who are wanted in connection with the investigation.

Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck said: "Emmanuel's family are understandably still in complete anguish over his death, and we are determined to do everything we can to get them the answers they need and ensure all those responsible are brought to justice.

"As this latest murder charge illustrates our investigation is progressing positively, and we are continuing to conduct extensive enquiries alongside other forces to trace the two wanted suspects we have named."

He urged people not to approach the men if they see them and to contact police.

