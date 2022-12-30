Second murder defendant pleads not guilty in CDCR counselor's death

Dec. 30—The family of slain corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr. piled into court Thursday to watch an attorney enter not guilty pleas for a second man charged in Alcala's death.

Sebastian Parra, the man arraigned Thursday, was a key prosecution witness in 29-year-old Robert Pernell Roberts' preliminary hearing. The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Roberts first in connection to Alcala's death.

Parra, 23, testified in October how he and Roberts became acquainted at The Park at River Walk, where Parra slept. Roberts and Alcala walked away in the same direction toward Stockdale Highway before a gunshot rang out, Parra testified at Roberts' preliminary hearing.

Alcala, a father of two boys, died Aug. 24 after going to Target on Stockdale Highway to get drinks and charge his electric car near charging stations in the parking lot. The 43-year-old man's body was found near that area.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office convened a grand jury that returned Dec. 22 with an indictment for Parra. Parra pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and second-degree attempted robbery in Alcala's death.

Dressed in gray jail clothing, Parra had little to no reaction during the hearing. He often pursed his lips and adjusted his hands shackled in front of his body.

Alcala's family attended the hearing while wearing badges of their loved one.

The Kern County Public Defender's Office declined to represent Parra because of a conflict of interest, and the Kern County Indigent Defense Program agreed to take the case. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe represented Roberts at an October preliminary hearing.

Deputy District Attorney John Allen requested that a hearing date to discuss motions in the Parra case be set for Jan. 10.

Roberts has a trial date scheduled for Jan. 17. Dana Kennison, an attorney with the Kern Indigent Defense Program, objected to having Parra's trial date set around that time.

Story continues

"I think it would be next to impossible" to be ready for trial in less than a month, Kennison said, while adding this case will take a very experienced attorney to litigate because of the serious charges.

Kern County Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce ultimately decided to set Parra's trial tentatively in February.

Ponce also chose to hold Parra on no bail because he posed a serious threat to many. The court commissioner said he came to his decision upon reading through documents outlining allegations against Parra.

"Mr. Parra does appear to be a significant danger to the community," Ponce added.

Roberts talked about getting out of "the 'hood" and wanting more money, Parra testified during an October preliminary hearing. Parra never saw a muzzle flash or Alcala getting shot, but did say Roberts caught up with him after the gunfire and said Alcala shouldn't have tried to walk away, he testified.

Deputy Public Defender Blythe implied in her line of questioning that Parra only cooperated with police because officers asserted he wouldn't get arrested if he cooperated. And, Parra testified Roberts didn't have a gun, yet Parra acknowledged owning a 9 mm gun — the same ammunition that was used to kill Alcala.

Roberts has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, second-degree attempted robbery and carrying a firearm as a felon.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on Twitter: @_ishanidesai.