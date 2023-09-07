Second murder/suicide victims identified

Sep. 6—A husband and wife shot and killed on Sunday have been identified as Alvarado residents Joe Wade Stewart, 57, and Nora Jean Stewart, 53, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The office lists Joe Stewart as a suicide and Nora Stewart as a homicide. Both died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to the medical examiner's office.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of shooting at 7 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Oakview Circle near Alvarado. A neighbor called 911 after hearing gunshots.

Deputies arrived to find both deceased in the driveway of their home. JCSO Crime Scene investigators' investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shootings remain ongoing.

"All indications point toward murder/suicide," Johnson County Sheriff Adam King said Wednesday morning. "But it remains under investigation and we still do our due diligence just as we would on any other shooting or murder investigation."

The shooting marked the second murder/suicide event dealt with by JCSO deputies within a week.

Deputies on Aug. 27 responded to the 6400 block of County Road 1126 near Godley on a welfare checked.

Deputies found a deceased woman at the scene and a man still breathing but unconscious. The man died a short time later.

The medical examiner's office subsequently identified the woman as Leigh Ann Underwood, 66, and the man as Gary Underwood, 73. Both died from gunshot wounds.

Medical examiner's records list Leigh Ann Underwood's death as homicide and Gary Underwood's as suicide.