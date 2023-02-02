Second Myrtle Beach man arrested in connection with violent January assault

A second Myrtle Beach man has been charged in connection with a Jan. 16 armed robbery, assault and kidnapping.

J. Reuben Long intake records show 42-year-old Kelly Clemons was booked Jan. 23 on charges of second and third-degree assault and battery, first degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

No bail has been set, according to booking records.

Samuel Tucker, 35, faces assault, armed robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from the incident.

According to Horry County police, Clemons, Tucker and another unidentified person robbed and assaulted two other people near Piedmont Avenue and U.S. Highway 17 Bypass on Jan. 16.

Authorities said Tucker reportedly attacked one person in a wooded area, dragging her while armed with a piece of rebar. The woman was then struck in the face by another person’s forearm and restrained with tape around her hands and legs.

Police said one of the two people attacked was raped, and the assailants also had a pistol.

Court records show Tucker was convicted of kidnapping in January 2007 and placed on the state’s sex offender registry.