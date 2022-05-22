Second NYC suspect sought in deadly shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay also wanted for two armed robberies

The second New York City suspect being sought in connection to the murder of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay is also wanted for a pair of armed robberies that happened a month before the Bronx deadly shooting.

Omar Bojang, 18, is accused of driving a scooter around 4:50 p.m. on May 16 on Fox Street towards 165 Street before his 15-year-old passenger opened fire, and Tay was fatally struck by stray bullets while standing outside. Police said the girl was not the intended target. Video shows the scooter pass a 13-year-old boy running away from them before the passenger turns and unleashes a barrage of bullets in his direction.

The 15-year-old was arrested at approximately 2:05 a.m. Friday and is charged with murder, manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The New York Police Department revealed Saturday that Bojang is also being sought in connection to two gunpoint robberies that took place within the confines of the 42nd precinct in April.

At approximately 2 p.m. on April 18, a 46-year-old male victim was approached by Bojang and at least three other male individuals behind an apartment building on Webster Avenue after arranging a meeting to purchase merchandise through a digital media platform, police said.

One of the suspects displayed a firearm and struck the victim in the head, while the others forcibly removed his wallet containing credit and debit cards, police said. The individuals fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Four days later, Bojang and at least two other male individuals allegedly approached a 28-year-old male victim at approximately 8:50 p.m. on April 22 inside the same building after police say they again arranged a meeting online to purchase unspecified merchandise. One of the individuals displayed a firearm and struck the victim in the head while the others forcibly removed his Samsung watch, cell phone and wallet containing $100, police said. The individuals fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim suffered a laceration and bruising to his forehead but refused medical attention.

A combined reward of $10,000 is being offered for information in connection to Tay’s homicide.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted Bojang’s photo Friday, vowing: "We will have justice for 11-year-old Kyhara Tay."

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are confidential.