Second NYPD officer dies after shooting in Harlem

The New York City police officer, who was shot alongside the mortally wounded Officer Jason Rivera last week, died on Tuesday, officials said.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the death of Wilbert Mora, calling him a hero.

"It’s with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora," the city's top police officer said in statement.

"Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy."

Mayor Eric Adams also paid tribute to the fallen officer.

"Wilbert Mora was a hero," Adams, who is also a former former police officer, said in a statement. "He served his city, protected his community and gave his life for our safety. Our hearts are heavy. Our city is in mourning. To his family, loved ones, and brothers and sisters in the NYPD: Your city is standing with you today and always."

Mora, 27, and Rivera, 22, were fatally shot when responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem on Friday night.

A 911 caller said a woman was having a dispute with her adult son at 6:15 p.m. EST on West 135th Street, police said.

When they arrived, the woman and another son were in the front of the unit before Mora and Rivera walked into a narrow hallway to a bedroom where the suspect was, officials said.

That's when they were shot by their alleged killer, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, before a third officer opened fire on the suspect, authorities said.

McNeil died of his wounds on Monday.

The Police Benevolent Association, the union which represents NYPD officers, mourned Mora's passing.

"True heroes never die. Our brother Police Officer Wilbert Mora has left us, but he will live on in the heart of every New York City police officer from this day forward," PBA President Patrick Lynch said in a statement. "Police Officer Mora showed us what it means to cary out our our mission with courage, skill and humanity."

Story continues

Rivera's funeral is set for Friday at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

Mayor Adams is seeking to harness the city's grief over the officers' deaths into efforts aimed a removing firearms coming into the five boroughs from throughout the nation.

At the 135th Street crime scene, police recovered a Glock .45 with a high-capacity magazine. The weapon had been reported stolen in Baltimore, the NYPD said.

"Gun violence has inflicted a heartbreaking tragedy on our city," Adams said Monday. "We must turn that pain into purpose. We’re fighting back against gun violence and building communities where every resident feels safe."

The fatal shootings added to a tumultuous first month in office for Adams, whose city has been rocked by a Bronx fire that killed 17 people and the death of an Asian American woman pushed to her death at a Times Square subway station.