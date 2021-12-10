Second-offense DUI for Greenup deputy jailer

Dec. 10—CATLETTSBURG — A Greenup County jailer's deputy is serving on the opposite of the bars after being sentenced to seven days in jail for a second-offense DUI.

Fauna T. Grubb, 39, of Wurtland, did a three-day stint this week at the Boyd County Detention Center, to be followed up by one day of weekend jail for the next three weeks, according to her sentencing order.

Grubb was sentenced to serve seven days on Dec. 1 by Greenup District Court Judge Paul Craft.

According to Grubb's charging records, the jailer's deputy crashed her four-door 2014 Buick Verano in the area of U.S. 23 and Ky. 693 in Wurtland in the early morning hours of Sept. 11.

Greenup County Sheriff's deputies wrote the vehicle had gone up an embankment, crashed into a sign and came to rest in some brush.

Upon making contact with Grubb, sheriff's deputies smelled booze and noticed slurred speech. After failing a field sobriety test, Grubb told deputies she had consumed four beers at a restaurant in Greenup and was driving home while messing with her cell phone, records show.

Police said Grubb had a prior DUI conviction in Boyd County on Jan. 2, 2018. Jailer Mike Worthington told WSAZ it occurred prior to her hire at the Greenup County jail.

Worthington spoke to WSAZ regarding Grubb's employment status, but he did not return a call to The Daily Independent.

