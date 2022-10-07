Second offensive on Kyiv possible but Russians need 2-3 months to prepare Joint Forces Task Force

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 18:18

Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commanding Officer of the Joint Forces Task Force, has expressed his opinion on a possibility of the second offensive by the Russian military on Kyiv; however, they would need 2-3 months to shape such a force.

Source: Naiev during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Naiev, in response to a question about probability of the second offensive on Kyiv: "It is possible. They need to create such forces for this. It will require some period of time to do that.

To form those forces and for us to feel this, 2-3 months are needed."

Details: At the same time, Naiev has pointed out that Kyiv is better protected now than it was before the full-scale invasion on 24 February.

He has also said that Belarus could join the war in Ukraine "when it receives such an order from the Russian Federation."

"If the enemy’s situation changes, we will change our structure of forces accordingly," he stated.

Previously: On 4 August, Naiev assured Ukrainians that Russian forces would not advance on Kyiv for a second time, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine are now much better prepared for a possible offensive.

