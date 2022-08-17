Second officer testifies against Maine man in Capitol insurrection trial

Aug. 17—Sarah Beaver, an officer for the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C., had already been struck by a can of bear spray and vomited on while defending the nation's Capitol from rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, when she was hit by a bow.

Had she not been wearing a hard, nearly-bullet proof helmet, federal prosecutors say the man who threw the object at Beaver could've seriously injured her.

"There were officers gagging, there were officers laying down, there were officers trying to help other officers," Beaver recalled from the scene. "...They were throwing all kinds of stuff at us."

In the moment, Beaver didn't see who had hit her. Referring to still photographs and video footage from that day, attorneys for the federal government said on Wednesday that it was Kyle Fitzsimons, a 38-year-old man from Lebanon, Maine.

Fitzsimons faces nearly a dozen charges for his violent role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was the first of five people in Maine to be charged for crimes related to Jan. 6. His charges include two counts of inflicting bodily injury on officers who were on duty at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and one count of using a dangerous or deadly weapon on an officer.

Federal prosecutors say Fitzsimons assaulted three officers — Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the Capitol Police, and Detective Phuson Nguyen and Officer Sarah Beaver of the Metropolitan Police Department — as well as a number of other officers in a line that Fitzsimons charged with his fists waving.

Beaver was the second of these officers to testify in Fitzsimons' trial in Washington, D.C.

Nguyen, who has since been promoted to sergeant, was the first to testify. He told the court on Tuesday that Fitzsimons had pulled off his gas mask while another demonstrator aimed what appeared to be bear spray at the officer's face. Fitzsimons then released the mask — and when it snapped back, Nguyen dropped to the ground, choking and burning.

"In my head, I thought that was it for me," he said Tuesday.

Prosecutors also called other Lebanon residents to the stand Tuesday, who were familiar with Fitzsimons, as well as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, with whom Fitzsimons left at least two voicemails declaring his intentions to be in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

Fitzsimons' case will be decided by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in a bench trial, since Fitzsimons waived his right to a jury.

Contreras will hear from Gonell later today, as well as a Lebanon-area journalist who has interviewed with Fitzsimons.

Fitzsimons' defense attorney, Natasha Taylor-Smith, suggested in her cross examination of Beaver that it's difficult to tell whether Fitzsimons was the one responsible for throwing the arrow. She pointed to other demonstrators and officers in still images from Beaver's body camera footage.

Taylor-Smith told the court Tuesday that her client showed up at the Capitol to support a constitutional and legal process, in which elected members of Congress could have voted against certifying the presidential vote. She said Fitzsimons was following information from "mainstream" sources — news outlets and federal and state officials who were speaking about alleged "irregularities" in the electoral results.

"He was still being told by these same mainstream individuals, and by the chief executive officer of this nation, that there was a plan," said Natasha Taylor-Smith, Fitzsimons' assigned public defender. "That plan did not include the military. It did not include violence or weapons of any kind. All that needed to happen was for the state legislatures to come together on Jan. 6 and object to the certification."

Taylor-Smith said when Fitzsimons left the Capitol at the end of that day, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was "bloody, concussed, and he received eight staples to the top of his head."

Hundreds of those who headed to the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now facing criminal charges. They include a handful of other Maine residents.

Glen Mitchell Simon from Minot was sentenced to eight months last week, months after pleading guilty to a charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct for using a metal bicycle rack outside the entrance to the Capitol to push away officers who were trying to prevent the mob from entering.

Nicholas Hendrix, a Gorham resident and U.S. veteran, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor, in late June.

Jefferson resident Joshua Colgan is still awaiting trial after he pleaded not guilty in July to four misdemeanor charges.