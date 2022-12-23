Second Ohio twin found safe, woman in custody after abduction

(IMPD )

A twin infant who had been abducted during a car theft in Ohio has been located safe.

Five-month-old Kason Thomass was inside a stolen vehicle parked outside a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, Indiana, the local police department said on Thursday.

Kason, who was kidnapped along with his twin brother Kyair on Monday night in Columbus, Ohio, was in good health, authorities said. The only suspect in the abductions, 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping and battery of bodily waste, Columbus Police said in a statement.

Kyair was found on Tuesday after he was dropped off by Ms Jackson at the Dayton International Airport.

After Kason’s rescue, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department shared heartwarming pictures of responding officers holding Kason in their arms.

“I could tell that [Kason] felt comfort and joy, that he felt safe and secure in spite of the whole ordeal that he had been through,” Indianapolis police Sergeant Shawn Anderson said in a video statement. “Holding him was one of the best feelings I’ve had in my career.”

An officer is pictured holding five-month-old Kason Thomass after the infant was rescued (IMPD)

Kason was transported to a hospital after he was found (IMPD)

Family members told ABC affiliate WRTV on Friday that Kason was recovering at the hospital but was expected to be discharged in time to spend Christmas with his family.

“I couldn’t imagine what the parents and grandparents of baby Kason were going through over the past handful of days. The rollercoaster of emotions for us to be a part of that and bringing him home safely and reuniting him safely it really feels amazing,” Sergeant Richard El, who first arrived at the scene on Thursday, told the network.

Sgt El also recounted holding Kason tight in his arms, hoping to let him know that he was now safe.

“He was still in a onesie and it just gave me memories of my kids being young ... So I gave him a hug and held him and bounced him around a little bit[, letting] him know that everything would be alright and that he would soon be reunited with his family,” he added.

Kyair and Kason were abducted around 9.45pm on Monday after their mother parked her car at Donato’s Pizza restaurant in Columbus.

She then entered the restaurant to pick up a DoorDash order.

Nalah Jakcson, 24, has been arrested for the abductio of Kason and Kyair Thomass (Ohio Amber Plan)

While the woman stepped away, a suspect believed to be Ms Jackson drove off northbound on High Street with the infants inside the car. Ms Jackson, who was inside the restaurant before the abduction, then stopped at a gas station in Dayton before dropping off Kyair at the airport.

She reportedly asked employees at the gas station for money, Columbus police said.

It is unclear what led police to the Papa John’s store where Kason was found. Investigators had conducted unsuccessful searches at Ms Jackson’s previous residences and homeless encampments she frequented.

Columbus police said she has a criminal history of misdemeanour offences, and has been arrested several times by the department.