A second Paterson police patrol car was stolen — and crashed

PATERSON — For the second time in two months, someone tried to steal a marked city police vehicle, but ended up being arrested, authorities said.

The most recent incident happened Sunday night, just before 9, when a city police officer was responding to a motor vehicle crash near the corner of Market and Straight streets, authorities said.

What happened?

Paterson Police cars are pictured.

While the officer was outside the police car attending to the crash, a 27-year-old man hopped into the driver’s seat and drove it a short distance, a city law enforcement spokesman said.

The police car thief ended up crashing on Market Street, officials said. The suspect has been charged with motor vehicle theft, endangering another person, obstruction, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, the spokesman said.

Public safety: Five break-ins at Paterson businesses in four days; police are investigating

Police car stolen from headquarters in November

The previous cop car theft happened Nov. 10 at the parking lot of Paterson police headquarters. Someone entered a police vehicle and drove from the lot but crashed almost 2 miles away, near the corner of Summer Street and 21st Avenue.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ police patrol car stolen again, and crashed