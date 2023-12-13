Second Patriot system to start operating in Ukraine this year – German Chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that the second Patriot air defence system, which Germany promised to transfer to Kyiv, will start operating in Ukraine already this year.

Source: DPA/AFX with reference to Scholz on Wednesday in the Bundestag, reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz noted that Ukraine's ability to defend itself against swarms of Russian drones and missiles has improved and added that the second Patriot air defence system provided by Germany will be deployed in Ukraine this year.

He also said that armoured vehicles, ammunition and winter protective clothing will be provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as power generators to overcome the electricity shortage.

"All this is extremely necessary. Because Russia has now completely put its economy at the service of this war. Russian arms production is working at full capacity," Scholz said.

Background:

In October, the German Ministry of Defence announced that it would send additional Patriot and IRIS-T systems to Ukraine, but did not specify the timeframe for their delivery.

In November, German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger said that another Patriot air defence system from Germany would be deployed in Ukraine in the winter.

