Second Pensacola teen sentenced for drug-deal-gone-bad double murder in 2021

A Pensacola teenager has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a drug-related 2021 shooting that left two people dead.

Hunter Carroll, 17, pleaded no contest to the Nov. 9, 2021, murders of Natalie Greenough and David Purchase, who were shot and killed when Carroll, then 15, and an accomplice showed up to steal the victims' marijuana. In exchange for the plea the Office of the State Attorney did not prosecute Carroll's robbery with a firearm charge.

After entering the plea, court records show Circuit Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Carroll to two 25-year prison sentences to run concurrent with each other.

'I promise y'all I'm innocent': Escambia jury convicts Pensacola man of 2021 double murder

Carroll's accomplice, 20-year-old Nathan Brown, was convicted of Greenough and Purchase's murders in August and sentenced to life in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Brown maintained his innocence throughout the trial and his sentencing, but in an video from his law enforcement interview, he said, "Nobody was supposed to die."

"We were just going to hold them up and snatch the dope," Brown told investigators in 2021.

What did Hunter Carroll and Nathan Brown do on Nov. 9, 2021?

Carroll and Brown met the two victims at the intersection of Waycross and Stonewall avenues on Nov. 9, 2021, and began firing shots into the vehicle within seconds of meeting them.

An autopsy conducted after the shooting showed Purchase was shot in the heart and lungs, and both victims had bullets lodged in their spinal cords.

Both Purchase and Greenough sat in the vehicle deceased for hours until a passerby found the vehicle and called law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Florida teen Hunter Carroll gets 25 years drug deal murder