Second person arrested in baby methadone OD case

Aug. 30—Manchester police have made a second arrest in connection with a baby that overdosed on methadone last month, police said.

On Friday, Manchester resident Derrick Richard Lewis, 34, turned himself over to Manchester police to face charges of criminal liability for first-degree assault, felony reckless conduct, drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child.

On July 26, temporary caretakers of a 1-year-old brought the child, who was lethargic, to a Massachusetts hospital. Doctors detected methadone in the baby's blood.

The child's mother, Brianna Lavoie, 25, was arrested shortly afterward. Police were unclear about her relationship with Lewis.